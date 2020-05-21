Alec Baldwin Launches Vile Attack On Americans Who’ve ‘Spent Decades Telling The World How Great We Are’

Hollywood actor and outspoken liberal Alec Baldwin had yet one more meltdown, and this time it was triggered by Americans who dare to take pleasure within the nation they name house.

In Baldwin’s newest Twitter meltdown on Thursday morning, he slammed Americans who say that the United States is “great.” Baldwin additionally blamed President Donald Trump for deaths brought on by coronavirus, a illness that originated in China and is affecting just about each nation on the planet.

“Americans have spent decades telling the world how great we [are],” Baldwin tweeted. “Actually, we don’t shut up about it. And yet we have more deaths from this crisis than anywhere. We have had [one] of the worst responses in the world. Trump didn’t cause the virus, but he spread it. Trump is a maniac.”

Baldwin has by no means let issues like info get in the way in which of him bashing Trump and those that assist him. This month alone, he has claimed that Trump has a “degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000s of lives.” Baldwin additionally called Trump’s supporters “mentally ill” individuals who he blames for the “near moral collapse” of the U.S.

The Hollywood star isn’t above pushing conspiracies if it means he could make Trump look dangerous. Last 12 months, he outrageously claimed that Trump is hellbent on destroying America, which is mindless given the president’s mantra is actually “Make America Great Again.”

“Trump’s been in office for a while now. Incompetent is one thing. Nuts is another. Both in combination are devastating,” Baldwin said. “But he hasn’t killed America yet. We’re like a rhino. A big, leathery rhino. He can’t kill us. And he knows that and he’s scared.”

All Baldwin is carrying out with these rants at this level is displaying the world how ignorant he actually is. As President Trump would say: SAD!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 21, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

