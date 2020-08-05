Alec Baldwin Accuses Trump Of Destroying America And Its International Reputation: ‘Trump’s Presidency Must Die!’

The significantly liberal Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has actually ended up being notorious over the previous couple of years for his consistent attacks on President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday early morning, Baldwin took things an action even more when he implicated Trump of destroying America along with our nation’s international credibility.

“The rest of the world is leaving us behind. Trump has destroyed this country and its reputation as a beacon of courage, ingenuity, humanity,” Baldwin tweeted melodramatically.

Not stopping there, Baldwin candidly included, “Trump’s presidency must die.”

This echoed something that Baldwin had actually tweeted last month, when he composed, “Trump’s presidency must die so that we can live.”

