Aldon Smith On NFL Reinstatement, ‘I’m An Overall Better Person’

Aldon Smith claims he’s not fretted about corrosion in his NFL resurgence– informing TMZ Sports he really feels young, healthy and balanced and also “blessed by God.”

The 30- year-old pass-rusher was renewed by the NFL after 5 years out of professional football because of a number of off-the-field concerns consisting of apprehensions coming from chemical abuse.

But, Smith– a previous first All-Pro– claims he’s currently tidy and also sober and also concentrated on football. In reality, he’s been breaking his butt in L.A. with Jay Glazer and also just recently authorized a 1-year handle the Dallas Cowboys.

Some individuals would certainly be worried regarding adjusting to the rate of the NFL after 5 years off … however Aldon claims he’s not sweating it whatsoever.

“God has blessed me with talent,” Smith informs us … ” And, one of the talents is my natural gift to play ball, to be an athlete.”

“So, I still feel young. I don’t have the mileage on my body. I still feel great when I go to the gym. I still feel young and fresh. So, if anything, I’m looking forward to what I’m going to be able to do out there.”

When asked if he assumes he has an additional 19.5 sack period in him– the exact same numbers he uploaded back in 2012– Smith was certain regarding that, also!

” I’m an overall better individual [than I was back then],” Smith claims.

“I got 20 sacks … 19.5 … I say 20 because it was 20. But, I was able to play at a high level with a lot of other things going on in my life. With how life is for me now, I’m just looking forward to seeing what I can do.”