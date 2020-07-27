Aldi shoppers are stunned after spotting prawns that can be eaten by humans but NOT used as bait

Shoppers have actually been left stunned after finding Aldi is offering prawns for human usage which are prohibited asbait

A stunned client snapped an image of label offering the package of Ocean Royale Raw Peeled Prawns for $1499, with the cost reading: ‘Not to be used as bait’.

One baffled client composed in a Reddit post: ‘Aldiprawns Not to be used asbait Huh?’

‘ I question how something like this can be even from another location implemented,’ another questioned.

‘My guess is that because they’re crumbed the department of fisheries does not desire regional fish getting a taste for crumbed bait or they’ll never ever return to routine bait,’ composed another.

Ocean Royale Raw Peeled Prawns are imported fromMalaysia

Imported prawns are prohibited from being used as bait under the Australian federal government’s ecological guidelines, offered such seafood might present illness into the waterways.

Do not utilize prawns or other seafood from a grocery store or fishmonger as bait, these are frequently significant for human usage just– this can present illness to your preferred fishing area, the department of farming’s site states.

In May, Woolworths was knocked for selling Thawed Green Prawn Cutlets which were imported fromChina

‘Woolies selling Chinese imported prawns, which are not fit to be used as bait but obviously” ok” for Australians to consume,’ a social networks post read.

A representative for the grocery store huge reacted, informing 7news: ‘Around 3 quarters of our Prawn variety behind our seafood counter is either wild captured or farmed in your area in Australia and we’re constantly wanting to source more.

‘The importation of prawns are – rather appropriately – based on rigorous conditions and screening by the Department of Agriculture and we abide by these at all times.’

Daily Mail Australia has actually called Aldi for remark.