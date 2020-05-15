Aldi Pick’d apple juice recalled from supermarkets contaminated with white powder patulin

Aldi has recalled its common Pick’d Apple Juice over fears it might be contaminated with an illness-causing white powder.

Stores in WA, SA, VIC, ACT and NSW have been all promoting affected bottles of Pick’d Apple Juice previous to it being recalled by Food Standards Australia on Friday.

It is feared that the juice has been contaminated with a white powder known as patulin, which is a mycotoxin.

If consumed, patulin may cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting, based on the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Aldi recalled sure bottles of its Pick’d Apple Juice (pictured) from shops in WA, SA, VIC, ACT and NSW on Friday over fears they have been contaminated with the mycotoxin patulin

Customers who purchased juice with sure use by dates are suggested to not drink it and might return the merchandise for a full refund.

The use by dates affected are: 22/05/2020, 29/05/2020, 17/06/2020, 7/07/2020, 15/07/2020, 27/07/2020, 30/07/2020, 7/08/2020 and 11/08/2020.

All different use by dates out there on the market will not be affected and secure to devour, based on Food Standards Australia.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Aldi Australia for remark.

Patulin is a white powder that’s produced by moulds and generally present in rotting apples.

More to return.