Alcoholic killer monkey leaves one man dead and 250 injured after going on rampage

An alcoholic killer monkey who bit 250 people after going on the rampage when his booze supply dried out is to spend the rest of his life behind bars in India.

The inebriated imp, known as Kalua, was formerly the pet of an occultist who fed him hard liquor at his home in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

But after his owner died, the bereft boozer stopped getting his method of getting spirits and began prowling the streets in a furious rage.

The simian targeted women and girls particularly, with lots of children left needing plastic cosmetic surgery after that he ripped open their faces with his fangs.

It has been decided that Kalua the monkey will remain locked in a cage at Kanpur Zoo, Uttar Pradesh, for the others of his days

One of Kalua’s 250 biting victims later died, IANS reported.

The six-year-old monkey was eventually captured and hauled into Kanpur Zoo where zoologists found that he had not been only an alcoholic, but that he refused to eat veggies.

The scientists think that the occultist must have also fed the monkey meat, another possible cause for his indefatigable anger.

It was also noted that the monkey had a propensity for attacking female zookeepers and would also attack other monkeys if put in exactly the same cage.

It has therefore been decided that Kalua will stay locked in a cage at the zoo for the rest of his days.

It is the latest in a litany of shocking stories about monkeys to emerge from the subcontinent.

Among the charges levelled at the marauding species: robbery, kidnapping and murder.

At the end of last month, an Indian health worker was mobbed by a pack of the primates who stole coronavirus blood samples, sparking fears they would spread the disease.

After making off with the three samples in Meerut, near New Delhi, the monkeys scampered up nearby trees and one then tried to chew its plunder.

The sample boxes were later recovered and had not been damaged, Meerut Medical college superintendent Dheeraj Raj told AFP on Friday, after footage of the encounter went viral on social media.

The monkey scourge is really a global one and in perhaps the most viral example to date, footage from Indonesia showed a motorcycle-riding monkey kidnapping a toddler.