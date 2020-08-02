Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles

Following a motivating start to Friday practice as brand-new parts assisted his RB16 feel more attached, the Thai chauffeur had actually been placed on the back foot after suffering a substantial crash at Stowe that required a vehicle reconstruct over night.

Having lost additional track time on Saturday early morning thanks to an electrical issue in last practice, Albon never ever felt on top of things– and was at a loss to describe why he stopped working to get across Q3 after a late effort on softs.

He wound up just setting the 12 th finest time, however will a minimum of get a totally free option of tire substances for the start of the race.

“We [first] attempted the mediums, it wasn’t a horrible lap, however it wasn’t a fantastic lap,” he stated. “I had a number of errors in the lap, so I understood we might go faster.

“Obviously at that point it’s type of, do you risk it and go once again on the mediums or you attempt to play safe on the softs? We went safe on the softs.

“To be honest, I can’t explain the last run too much. I feel like I just didn’t extract the lap and that was it. I missed out. Obviously it wasn’t by much, but at the same time definitely we should have been a bit higher up than we were.”

Asked byMotorsport com if his struggles were a tradition of missed out on track, time, Albon stated: “Yeah, I indicate it absolutely didn’t assist. Obviously it’s a bit well-known Silverstone for the …