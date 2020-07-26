Albian Ajeti: Celtic in advanced talks with West Ham forward over season-long loan | Football News





Albian Ajeti is yet to score for West Ham because signing up with from Basel last summer season

Celtic are now in advanced talks with West Ham forward Albian Ajeti over a season-long loan.

The Scottish Premiership champs are wanting to protect an offer with an alternative to purchase, for a charge of around ₤ 5m.

Ajeti is eager to protect first-team action next season, with the possibility of European football at Celtic an attractive choice for the 23- year-old.

Celtic have actually been interested in Ajeti because last summer season, prior to he made an ₤ 8m relocate to West Ham from Basel.

A variety of Premier League and European clubs are likewise crazy about the Switzerland worldwide, who made simply 9 replacement looks for West Ham in the Premier League this season.

