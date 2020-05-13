Albany restaurateur prepares for ‘new normal’ at popular establishment | Features

ALBANY — After watching the closest members of her speedy household undergo via deadly bouts with most cancers, restaurateur B.J. Fletcher began fascinated about methods to information the purchasers she serves towards more healthy consuming.
Then the coronavirus hit.
Now, on the verge of re-opening her popular BJ’s Country Buffet — that not is a buffet — Fletcher has come across a approach to reduce down on a few of southwest Georgians’ unhealthy consuming habits … and it’s one she’d been contemplating lengthy earlier than the virus despatched the native restaurant trade right into a tailspin.
“One of the things I’d been considering before the corona was getting away from the buffet, for health reasons and for the waste,” Fletcher, an Albany City Commissioner who has operated BJ’s at its present location for the previous 18 years, mentioned. “Now, with buffets having — I think unfairly — kind of become the poster children (for possible exposure to the virus), the state is telling restaurants they can’t continue to operate as buffets. I do kind of understand; there’s that thing about touching the (commonly used) utensils.
“So we’re going to a cafeteria-style establishment, where people can still eat as much as they want, but they’ll no longer serve themselves. We’ll have employees serving them. We also will have the opportunity to help with portion control, and we’ll have lots of healthy vegetable choices on our line every day.”
Fletcher mentioned well being care officers’ expressed concern about weight problems being one of many underlying elements in extreme COVID-19 circumstances additionally hit residence along with her as she ready to re-open her establishment.
“You know I used to do that ‘Healthy Kids’ program that showed young people how to eat healthy,” Fletcher mentioned. “The issue of childhood obesity has been a problem in our region for a while. And the real issue is not about who cooks better foods, it’s about daily intake.
“I can’t tell you how many younger adults tell me ‘You cook the food I was raised on, but I don’t know how to cook it.’ We’ve all got to do a better job of eating healthier foods. I hope we can help do that with our new cafeteria-style service.”
Fletcher mentioned she is at present planning to re-open Thursday at 10:30 a.m. While she’s not but set on that day and time, when she does open she’ll supply dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru choices. Regular patrons of BJ’s, although, will see modifications all through the establishment after they dine contained in the restaurant.
“We’ve done the things we’ve been wanting to do for a while but couldn’t while operating seven days a week,” the restaurateur mentioned. “ We’ve fogged the entire building, removing any viruses that might have been present, and we’ve got all new vents in our HVAC system. We’ve got a newly remodeled foyer and improved bathrooms, with new toilets and fixtures.”
There are different modifications, not of the beauty selection, in place at BJ’s. In addition to the cafeteria format, Fletcher mentioned her workers is being instructed on methods to sanitize and disinfect all amenities after every use, masks and gloves might be required of all workers, and every particular person on her workers might be required to go to the National Guard testing web site behind the Albany Civic Center to be examined for the coronavirus.
“We’re not taking anything about (the virus) lightly,” she mentioned. “Nobody but our staff will be allowed to touch the plates or utensils until they sit down to eat, and we’ll have servers to bring drinks. Salads and desserts will be prepared in advance and will be wrapped before serving.”
BJ’s Thursday opening will give restaurant workers — and patrons — per week and some days to regulate to the “new normal” earlier than Mothers Day, historically the restaurant’s busiest day of the yr.
“We’ll be ready,” Fletcher mentioned. “We’re working on a family package dinner that we’ll do catering-style, because frankly, I don’t want there to be a situation where (because of social distancing requirements that will be in place), moms will have to wait out in the heat before they can come in. We want everyone to enjoy dining out again, but we want them to feel safe.”
Fletcher mentioned the seating capability in her 8,500-square-foot constructing has been reduce in half, to 165. That features a room that can enable 55 to eat and nonetheless meet distancing pointers, one other room that can seat 15 beneath the principles in place, and even 16 seats which can be obtainable outside.
“One other thing that I plan … I will be here from open to close,” she mentioned. “Until things return to normal, there won’t be a problem with crowd control at BJ’s. I’ll handle that.”