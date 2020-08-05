Albany resident describes vicious 2019 dog attack to city commissioners | News

ALBANY– The better half of a male whipped by 2 pets in August 2019 stated that early morning on Tuesday as a court hearing to choose the rottweilers’ fate has actually been set for next week.
Nadine Harris, who spoke by telephone throughout an Albany City Commission virtual work session, stated the attack has actually had an enduring influence on her partner, Joseph Harris, who still experiences his injuries.
A 2nd speaker explained his community where he and other homeowners bring guns when they venture outdoors to safeguard themselves from vicious pets.
The city has actually asked for a judgment from Dougherty County Superior Court on the personality of the rottweilers and is asking that they be euthanized, City Attorney Nathan Davis stated throughout a telephone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
“We were able to communicate with the Superior Court judge and get a hearing,” he stated. “We’re filing a petition, and the owners of the dogs will be served with copies.”
Nadine Harris stated that onAug 25, 2019, Joseph Harris was cutting the yard outside their Augusta Drive home when she heard what seemed like a little dog barking and after that what seemed like 2 big pets combating.
“When I went outside, I.