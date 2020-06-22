Alaska salmon cannery workers claim they were forced into coronavirus quarantine at LA hotel without pay

The lawsuit alleges false imprisonment, failure to pay wages and overtime, negligence and unlawful business practices.

“There are certainly many, many horrible stories in the history of labor and migrant workers and seasonal workers in the United States. But I have not seen this type of case before,” attorney Johnathan Davis said.

The cannery is owned by North Pacific Seafoods. The Seattle-based company hires hundreds of seasonal workers for its Naknek cannery with promises of round-trip transportation to and from their point of hire and lodging and meals.

The lawsuit alleges the workers were gathered at the Crowne Plaza LAX near the Los Angeles International Airport for coronavirus testing. They were gathered in close contact for approximately six hours and instructed to fill in paperwork utilizing the same pens, it said.

Test results returned three days later that showed three tested positive, according to the suit. All 150 workers were told that their quarantine had been extended 11 days until June 25 and that they would not be paid for the full time, the complaint said.

The hotel allegedly deactivated their keycards so they couldn’t come and go as they please and the workers were allegedly told they would be fired if they left their rooms. The lawsuit said the workers have been given no more than two meals daily and are prohibited from ordering room service or accessing other hotel services.

“We want to stress that the hotel did not prevent any guest from freely leaving the property and provided safe and comfortable accommodations to the guests, including three meals a day,” Jacob Hawkins, a spokesman for Intercontinental Hotels Group, which owns the Crowne Plaza LAX, told the Times in an email.

Leauri Moore, vice president of human resources for North Pacific Seafoods, told the newspaper the company has not seen the complaint. She added that Alaska authorities require a 14-day controlled quarantine and coronavirus testing for anybody to work at a seafood processing plant in the state.

North Pacific Seafoods and Intercontinental Hotels Group did not answer comment requests from Fox News.

Davis said attorneys intend to seek a temporary restraining order a few weeks to have the workers paid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.