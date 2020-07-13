Alaska Airlines flight turns around after passenger threatens to ‘kill everybody on this plane’

During the climb, an unnamed male passenger ended up being disruptive and acted “extremely belligerent and physically aggressive,” KOMO stated, pointing out the airline company.

About 20 minutes into the flight, the guy supposedly strolled in the aisle and screamed, “I’m going to kill everybody on this plane. Die in the name of Jesus!” according toThe Seattle Times

.

The guy was quickly suppressed by flight team and 2 travelers, consisting of a police officer. No one was hurt throughout the rowdy passenger’s outburst, per the Times.

From there, the aircraft turned around and landed at Sea-Tac airport when again.

Upon deplaning, the guy was apprehended by Port of Seattle Police without event and reserved into King County Jail for harassment.

Alaska canceled flight 422 and reserved all travelers on the next readily available journey toChicago

.

A representative for the provider was not instantly readily available to provide additional remark.

