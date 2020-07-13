Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Seattle after passenger threatens to kill everyone

An Alaska Airlines flight was required to make an emergency landing in Seattle, Washington on Saturday after a passenger threatened to kill everyone on board.

Video video footage from the occurrence reveals the male– using a face mask – moving through the cabin of Flight 422 bound for Chicago O’ Hare screaming: ‘I will kill everyone on this airplane unless you accept Jesus was a black male.’

As he moves previous alarmed travelers in their seats he is heard screaming ‘accept it’ and ‘pass away in the name of Jesus’ several times.

According to Alaska Airlines the flight removed around 11.15 pm from Seattle-Tacoma airport and occurrence started 20 minutes in.

‘The male ended up being incredibly belligerent and physically aggressive throughout the climb,’ an Alaska Airlines representative stated.

Three travelers, consisting of a police officer, and a flight attendant assisted to control the male.

In the clip acquired by NBC’s King 5 station, the males are seen following the suspect down the aisle while everyone else is buckled in throughout the climb.

One male then pushes the suspect and is signed up with by a 2nd gentleman who assists to control him.

Video recorded by a passenger reveals the set take him down as a flight attendant hurries over with what appears to be zip ties to limit his wrists.

An anxious lady vacates her seat prior to the flight attendant climbs up over the chair to get to the suspect.

Cabin team then reveal the flight will be landing at the closest airport. The airplane was required to return to its origin.

Following the emergency landing, the male was removed board and reserved into King CountyJail

He was not instantly charged with a criminal activity however he was being examined on suspicion of harassment.

His inspiration was uncertain.

He was unhurt throughout the detainment and no travelers were reported to be physically hurt.

The flight was canceled and the staying travelers were reserved on another flight to Chicago, Illinois.