According to the information of Aravot.am, on March 5, a report was received from the RA Police Operative Management Center that the “911” service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations called E., who was under the influence of alcohol. M. and informed that he was in Martakert, he was going to blow up “Zvartnots” airport if his “1-02” phone calls were not answered.
Measures are being taken to find EM.
Materials are being prepared.
