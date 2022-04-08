According to Aravot.am, on April 5, H. called the RA Police. K. and reported that violations had taken place during the investigation of the civil service of the Prime Minister’s Office at 89 Teryan Street.

He stated that the fact mentioned in the letter provided to him by the staff of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office that he had met with the RA Prosecutor General did not correspond to reality.

The caller noted that the head of the PSC, Kalashyan, had entered his computer and changed the results of the examination.

H.J. also reported that on April 5, SB himself took part in a Ministry of Justice examination, where the head of the Civil Service and other staff obtained their personal test password by making changes to the computer network. Materials are being prepared.