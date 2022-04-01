According to Aravot.am, on March 30, the First Deputy Head of Masis community of Ararat region received materials stating that a cemetery had been illegally organized in the former Norabats community-owned plot of land, where burials had taken place, which had been violated. The RA Law on Organizing Funerals, Operation of Cemeteries and Crematoria Materials are being prepared.

According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.