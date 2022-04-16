According to Aravot.am, on April 14, the RA Police Operative Management Center received a report that an unknown citizen had called them and informed that the principal of school No. 22 in Nazarbekyan district was hiring his acquaintances.

The investigator who went to the scene found out that the newly appointed principal of the mentioned school Margarita Hovhannisyan dismissed the chess teacher and instead appointed her son, just as he dismissed another teacher by hiring his close friend H. To V.

H. A report was received from S.

Materials are being prepared.