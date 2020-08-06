Alanis Morissette recalls moment she was held at gunpoint and almost lost ‘Jagged Little Pill’ work

“I was being held up at gunpoint and they wanted all my things and I knew that I was going to give them anything, first of all,” she explained. “Second of all, I had my backpack with all the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ record contents in it.”

ALANIS MORISSETTE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY: ‘IT’S UBIQUITOUS’

At the time, the star knew how important all her work on the album was to her, but had no concept of how successful it would become. “Jagged Little Pill” went on to be a No. 1 platinum album and remains one of the most successful records of the 1990s, solidifying the artist’s place in pop culture. However, at the time she was willing to give it all up in exchange for her life. Fortunately, it didn’t come to that.

“I gave them my wallet and my purse and they said ‘go lie down.’ So, I laid down with my backpack and just thought they’d grab it on the way out,” she explained. “But they didn’t. So, fortuitous. And I’m happy to still be here.”

ALANIS MORISSETTE SAYS ‘JAGGED LITTLE PILL’ WAS INITIALLY REJECTED BY SEVERAL RECORD LABELS

