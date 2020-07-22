Alan Shearer, Lee Westwood in One Club Challenge at British Masters | Golf News



















Alan Shearer, Lee Westwood, Graeme Storm and Dan Walker take on the One Club Challenge in front of the Betfred British Masters

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer and tournament-host Lee Westwood were among those to take part in the One Club Challenge ahead of the Betfred British Masters.

To mark the beginning of the UK Swing, a run of six consecutive British-based events in as many weeks, the pair were joined by two-time European Tour winner Graeme Storm plus television speaker Dan Walker as they showcased in a unique contest at Close House.

The task was going to tackle the particular course’s 5th hole, a new 398-yard par-four, with each and every player simply allowed to employ one membership and needing to stick with their own selection for each and every shot these people play.

Westwood hosts the particular British Masters for a next time at Close House

Westwood went with car owner and Walker elected going to four-iron, using the pair teaming up with each other to face Shearer – that used a new nine–iron – and Storm, who chosen to hit putter throughout.

The two results posted coming from each individual in a group were and then added with each other, with the staff taking the fewest number of pictures to complete the opening earning the particular bragging privileges.

Which team received the tournament? Click within the video over to find out!

Watch the particular Betfred British Masters through the entire week survive Sky Sports. Live insurance coverage begins upon Wednesday coming from midday upon Sky Sports Golf plus Sky Sports Main Event.