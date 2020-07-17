Alan Rusbridger: Facebook oversight board must avoid ‘half-baked judgements’

A person in Facebook’s new oversight board has warned that it will avoid launching too quickly.

Alan Rusbridger told BBC Click that it might be “great to be up and running” over time for November’s US elections.

But within an exclusive interview, he said it would be damaging to “come out with half-baked recommendations now before we are ready”.

He didn’t yet know whether it might be ready to make “key decisions on the hot potatoes” of the Presidential election.

Mr Rusbridger also acknowledged requires existing members of the board to weigh in on whether Facebook should follow Twitter in labelling and hiding some of President Donald Trump’s posts.

But he said that with no studied the problem in a “sophisticated way”, it might be “a bad way to proceed”.

‘Huge mistake’

Facebook has said the panel is meant to act as a kind of supreme court, with the power to override decisions made by the social network’s own moderators and influence policy.

Its eventual 40 members will undoubtedly be paid by Facebook but are meant to act as a completely independent body.

But not many people are convinced of the scheme.

“Mark (Zuckerberg) controls the organisation,” claimed Rashad Robinson of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, that has urged firms to pull ads from the platform.

“I think it’s a huge mistake for these individuals because unless they’re going to change the infrastructure and change the incentives, then you definitely are not actually going to change how things roll out.

“It’s like saying you’re a member of Congress although not actually having a vote on the floor.”

Mr Rusbridger, a former editor-in-chief of the Guardian, acknowledged that many everyone was sceptical in regards to the initiative but said it absolutely was “worth a try” to see perhaps the board may help Facebook’s “engineers think through the moral, legal, editorial and ethical considerations that they have to wrestle with”.

“If after two-to-three years we found out we are not having much of an impact, I guess a number of the board members would think: is this really worth it?” that he said.

But he acknowledged: “We’re going to be criticised whatever we do.”

The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Are you happy with the mix of people on the board?

I gather, they spoke to about 2,000 people – it surely took them a long time. And it’s a very interesting mix, in terms of geographical location, diversity and diversity of ethnicity. It’s so you’ve got a kind of interesting couple of lawyers, human rights activists, academics, journalists, troublemakers. If you wanted a quiet life, I don’t think you’d have opted for this board.

What made you simply take the job?

This issue of the way the internet is regulated, or regulates it self, is one of the most significant issues imaginable. We’re facing a crisis of trust of knowing what’s true and what’s incorrect. And as somebody who passionately believed in the dream, the opportunity that the internet offered, it’s been very sad to see it enter into some degree of trouble. So, if we could pull this off, that could be an incredibly valuable thing to do.

Being paid by Facebook is likely to be a challenge in terms of convincing people about this.

What Facebook did is to setup something like a trust. And although for the first few meetings there have been Facebook people in the space, there are perhaps not now. It feels as if we are now an independent entity. So even though real money was provided by Facebook, I do not think we’re going to have much related to them in future.

How will this work used?

Facebook can come to us and say: here’s a specially thorny problem. And I expect you will have a big demand from users, saying: please get a grip on X, Y and Z, or here’s a case where I’m aggrieved because I was ruled against and I would like you to reconsider it. And we can opt for ourselves to state we want to look at a specific case.

Aren’t you likely to be swamped?

No, We can’t possibly deal with the millions of conditions that are contested on Facebook. So it comes back to trying to choose cases that seem to be typical of bigger, more wide-scale problems.

Will you publish your guidelines before Facebook has decided whether to be controlled by them or not?

We will certainly publish them independently of Facebook. We’re in charge of what we publish or not. Any suggestion that people were not publishing our opinions because Facebook didn’t like them could be deadly to the project.

Do you have an eye on the other social media marketing platforms? Twitter has taken an alternative approach to labelling Donald Trump’s posts, for example, to Facebook.

We all have noticed the big difference between the Twitter response and the Facebook response. I don’t know enough about the culture of the few businesses to explain why they found different decisions. But I could see why an organization would have got itself right into a position of saying the First Amendment [to freedom of speech] is likely to be our guiding star. Whether that is a tenable or right position, I don’t know. That’s one of the jobs that we will have to start thinking about. I could see why you’d start there but maybe that’s not a tenable, desirable position to finish up with.

Do you are feeling that you’re putting your reputation on the line here?

It’s an appealing, valuable thing to attempt. If Facebook ignore it, or if it generally does not look as if it’s working, then there is no incentive to remain.

