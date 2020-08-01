Alan Parker, Midnight Express director, dies aged 76 – Armenian News

Alan Parker, the British director behind a string of hits consisting of Midnight Express, Bugsy Malone, and The Commitments, has actually passed away aged 76.

The news was revealed by an agent, who stated he had actually passed away on Friday “after a lengthy illness”, The Guardian reports.

Matthew Modine was amongst those paying homage on social networks, stating: “Being cast in his epic film, Birdy, transformed my life. Alan was a great artist who’s films will live forever. Godspeed, Sir Alan.” Composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber included: “Very sad to hear the news of Alan Parker’s death. My friend and collaborator on the Evita movie and one of the few directors to truly understand musicals on screen.” Producer David Puttnam, who teamed up with Parker on Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express, composed on social networks: “Alan Parker was my oldest and closest friend and I never ceased to be in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved, respected and admired him will never be quite the same again.”

Parker, who was born in 1944 in Islington, London, initially made his name in the marketing market, getting a task as a postroom young boy after leaving school and ultimately developing himself as a director. Among his finest understood TELEVISION commercials were for Cinzano, including Joan Collins and Leonard Rossiter, and Parker established a credibility for astute comic capability. However, in addition to a clutch of contemporaries such as Adrian Lyne and Ridley and Tony Scott, he had aspirations for the cinema and, after the TELEVISION movie The Evacuees (scripted by Jack Rosenthal), he made his function movie launching with Bugsy Malone– a task that he would later on inform the Guardian was “a ludicrous idea that really ought not to work”.