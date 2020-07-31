Alan Parker, heralded director of ‘Fame,’ ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Mississippi Burning,’ dies aged 76

Parker’s comprehensive filmography likewise boasted hits consisting of “The Commitments,” “Fame,” “Birdy,” “Angel Heart” and “Angela’s Ashes.”

The filmmaker, himself a two-time Oscar candidate, scored an excess of other awards for his work; his function movies have actually won 19 BAFTA awards, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, according to the BFI.

He passed away on Friday after a prolonged disease, according to their declaration. He is endured by his other half Lisa Moran-Parker, his 5 kids, and 7 grandchildren.

“Alan Parker was a chameleon,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences composed onTwitter “His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed.”

“Evita” author Andrew Lloyd Webber included he was “very sad” to hear of Parker’s death. “My friend and collaborator on the Evita movie and one of the few directors to truly understand musicals on screen.” Parker’s brochure of screen strikes swept from vibrant musicals like “Fame,” the cult story of a group of trainees at an infamous New York City carrying out arts school, to “Mississippi Burning,” a skyrocketing representation of racial stress in the Deep South loosely based upon the murder of 3 civil liberties employees in 1964. Those movies, and much more from his huge canon, made Parker a BAFTA Fellowship Award in 2013– the greatest distinction offered by Britain’s leading movie theater academy. “It’s as important as anything I have ever been awarded. It means an enormous amount to me,” he told BAFTA at the time. Parker likewise got the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1995, and then a knighthood in2002 He was an establishing member of the Directors Guild of Great Britain, the starting chairman of the UK Film Council, and chairman of the BFI from 1998 to 1999. “He brought us joy with Bugsy Malone, The Commitments, Midnight Express and many more,” the BFI stated on Friday. “His incredible run of hits as a British filmmaker gave immense inspiration to me,” British director Edgar Wright composed. “So sad to hear of Alan Parker’s passing. What a great director who made what I consider ‘real’ movies,” included star BenStiller “Watch his films — they are some of the best of the 70s and 80s.”

CNN’s Lauren Kent and Sarah Dean contributed reporting.

Source link