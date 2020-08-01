Alan Parker, director of ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’, dies at 76 By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Producer Robert Stigwood (L), director Alan Parker and manufacturer Andrew Vajna (R) commemorate the award



2/5

By Estelle Shirbon

LONDON (Reuters) – British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of films varying from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster funny including kids equipped with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense jail drama “Midnight Express”, passed away on Friday aged 76.

Parker, who likewise directed “Fame”, “Mississippi Burning”, “Evita”, “The Commitments” and other effective films, passed away after a prolonged disease, a spokesperson stated.

Known for his eclecticism, Parker was similarly at ease worldwides of musical and of compelling real police procedural.

“Bugsy Malone”, Parker’s extremely initial function movie launching in 1976, was a musical parody of Prohibition- age gangster films, carried out completely by kids. It included a young Jodie Foster as the attractive vocalist Tallulah, and other kid stars who went on to have effective professions.

Parker followed up with “Midnight Express”, based upon the real story of an American male locked up in Turkey for smuggling hashish. The movie won 2 Oscars, consisting of one for Oliver Stone, who composed the script.

Again relocating a various instructions, Parker then made the …