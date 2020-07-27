Alan Menken’s Daytime Emmy Makes Him an EGOT

The “Little Mermaid” author won his latest award on Sunday for finest initial tune in a kids’s, young person or animated program for a tune he made up for the Disney Channel’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

Menken is the 16 th individual to reach EGOT status.

He has 8 Oscars, winning for ratings from the animated hits “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas.” His 11 Grammy awards originate from tunes he composed for the very same movies. In 2012, he scooped up a Tony Award for finest initial rating for the musical “Newsies.”

The elite group of EGOT winners consist of John Legend , Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Mike Nichols and Andrew LloydWebber

