Alan McInally’s Bundesliga Predictions: Bayern to continue to set pace | Football News





Ivan Perisic opened the scoring for Bayern against Eintracht Frankfurt

Alan McInally returns together with his Bundesliga predictions ahead of Saturday’s action. Can Bayern allow it to be 10 wins in a row?

Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (9/1 with Sky Bet)

There really are a few dilemmas for Bayern. There isn’t any Thomas Muller or Robert Lewandowski with suspensions. Serge Gnabry features a back problem but that he could be right back, so it might be an opportunity for Joshua Zirkzee. The right back four and holding midfielders will be the same. Ivan Perisic and Kingsley Coman may do a decent job too.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been scoring goals and Marcus Thuram has been as prominent as anybody in the Bundesliga following a restart. Lars Stindl is on every set-piece and his delivery is excellent, and Florian Neuhaus is decent in midfield.

Freiburg won 1-0 against Gladbach last week, and they’ll come up short again here against Bayern despite their absentees. Gladbach have had an excellent season, however it will depend on other results as to if they remain in that fourth spot. Tread watchfully with this one.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-4 Borussia Dortmund (16/1 with Sky Bet)



I think Dusseldorf are gone. They earned a late point at Hoffenheim, which was insufficient. This is certainly going to be one past an acceptable limit and Dortmund will be too strong for them here. There continues to be no Marco Reus but Erling Haaland could reunite. It is a great result for Dortmund but for Mainz and Union Berlin too, who will be looking over their shoulders for Dusseldorf’s result.

Emre Can scored the sole goal in Dortmund’s conquer Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (8/1 with Sky Bet)



Hertha Berlin played well against Dortmund. It shows you how well Bruno Labbadia has Hertha organised. It was a narrow defeat and he can have been disappointed his side did not can get on the scoresheet. Home and away form does not seem to bother Hertha.

Frankfurt are their opposition, and they had a go against Bayern Munich in the 2nd half of the German Cup in the week, however they will need to play better. Matheus Cunha will be right back for Hertha and he could be a big player for them. He has popped up with a few since the break.

With Frankfurt, Bas Dost should really be in line to start, and Adi Hutter will undoubtedly be looking for exactly the same performance for the entire 90 minutes that he saw in spells against Bayern. You can’t dismiss the proper execution of Hertha at when – they’ll keep the fight for sixth going with this result.

This is sixth against eighth. Freiburg could decrease the gap to their opponents to only one point, with Freiburg on 41 and Wolfsburg on 45. Freiburg, I said a few weeks ago, should have done better than the table suggests, but they haven’t had a fantastic start considering that the break.

Nils Petersen scored a 58th-minute winner for Freiburg against Borussia Monchengladbach

I thought their results might have been better. Christian Gunter and Luca Waldschmidt are talents, but there will undoubtedly be goals in this. Wolfsburg have Wout Weghorst back, who scored the winner against Werder Bremen, while Daniel Ginczek will be dangerous for the hosts too.

Wolfsburg will simply just keep Freiburg from increasing, and will oftimes be happy with a spot. Hoffenheim have a difficult game on Friday against RB Leipzig. I’m going to have to lay on the fence with this one.

Paderborn 1-0 Werder Bremen (11/1 with Sky Bet)



How could i back Werder Bremen here? They looked so poor, and were beat by Wolfsburg, and so they have not really been sufficient in their last couple of games. Paderborn won the reverse fixture, but there is so much riding on this for Werder Bremen, who are this historic German club. The good thing for them is that Dusseldorf play Dortmund.

I have no idea who’s going to score goals for Werder Bremen – they do not look as though they will have a threat. Wolfsburg sauntered to a 1-0 victory last week-end, but I’m going to give Paderborn the main benefit of the doubt here. Every time i’ve seen Werder, they appear to be they are already down, and this is going to be a terrible result for them again.

Cologne 2-1 Union Berlin (8/1 with Sky Bet)



This is a really good game. Union Berlin have been a little unlucky, and so they should have got the points against Schalke. Cologne took the lead in the 85th minute against Augsburg and could maybe not hold on. Anthony Modeste has scored several goals off the bench, and Jhon Cordoba has looked dangerous too.

I think this will be a genuinely good game. Cologne will try to win this to cause them to become safe, however they were beaten in the reverse fixture. Cologne can make sure they’re a Bundesliga side next year and make sure they can’t be caught. Union Berlin may be in big trouble but they won’t be good enough to get something out of this.

