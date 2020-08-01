Alan Jones’ protégé Jake Thrupp is spotted with his rumoured new girlfriend Britt Dietrich

Alan Jones’ protégé Jake Thrupp has actually been spotted taking pleasure in a luxurious meal with his rumoured new girlfriend BrittDietrich

The set got cosy at a lunch date with good friends at Otto Ristorante in Woolloomooloo, in Sydney’s CBD, on Saturday afternoon.

‘He’s head over heels and the 2 are inseparable. He just recently vacated Alan’s house,’ a source informed Daily MailAustralia

The couple could not keep their hands off each other and kissed and snuggled while dining with good friends

Jones is a long time good friend of the Thrupp household and took the 23- years of age from the Gold Coast under his wing when Thrupp moved from Queensland University to SydneyUni

The striving media analyst has actually progressively been seen at the retired radio king’s side and was among a handful of Jones’s personnel to stay on his individual payroll in the wake of his departure from the airwaves.

Thrupp and Dietrich reached the upmarket Italian dining establishment arm-in-arm in matching blue ensembles.

Jones’ protégé concealed behind sunglasses and sported a navy blue fit with blue t-shirt.

His rumoured new flame was glammed up for the event and used a stylish blue and white button down gown and a black stiletto heels.

She accessorised with a black Chanel bag and Chanel pendant.

Thrupp looked at Dietrich with a smile plastered throughout his face as the couple stopped to take in views of the harbour and the city.

The blonde charm is rumoured to be good friends with Australian socialite Roxy Jacenko and to have actually previously dated Australian-American director NabilElderkin

The couple gladly talked with a big group of good friends at the dining establishment table with Thrupp animatedly narrating.

Dietrich could not appear to keep her hands off the striving media analyst and rested on his lap as the couple snuggled later on in the afternoon.

The set laughed and whispered to each other, exchanging kisses in front of their good friends.

Thrupp has actually likewise been spotted out and about in Sydney with his coachJones

The duo have actually invested nights at the Opera House, dined in the Chairman’s Club at Royal Randwick and viewed the New Year’s Eve fireworks from Jones’ balcony at the Bennelong homes at Circular Quay.

Thrupp, a part-time uni trainee, has actually started an outstanding broadcasting profession of his own because connecting with Jones

Jones has actually likewise dealt with Thrupp to a journey to Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup and a relaxing vacation at Jones’ Sutton Forest vacation house, along with a weekend in the Hunter Valley.

Thrupp was among numerous personnel in Jones’s ‘in home household’ who the broadcaster commemorated on his last program.

Jones briefly explained Thrupp as ‘exceptionally skilled’ and credited him and an associate for their deal with his social networks platforms.

He has actually sometimes appeared on Jones’s Sky News program and released his own weekly podcast on which he has actually spoken with Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, tennis star Mark Philippoussis and NSW federal government ministers.

Thrupp’s own site has actually explained himself as the ‘4th most prominent individual in Australia’.

Thrupp and Dietrich lunched at the upmarket Italian dining establishment surrounded by a big group of good friends