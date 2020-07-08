TENNESSEE CHURCH DONATES $1,000 TO EACH MEMBER OF LOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENT IN WAKE OF DEFUND MOVEMENT

“I’m sorry for taking the flags,” the person wrote on an email with the returned flags. “I did not mean any disrespect … I was drinking and had a dumb idea … I had no idea that there were names of fallen heroes.”

Melba Schafer, a First Baptist Church member, was thinking about replacing the flags when her husband discovered them along with the handwritten note propped against a tree beside the church.

Instead of pressing charges, the church and its own members have accepted the apology and extended an invitation to church on Sunday.

“The note was very sincere. You can tell whoever took them was very, very upset with themselves,” Pastor Royce Dubose told WPMI.

“To be honest, we don’t want to know,” the Baptist preacher said of who did it. “And not because we are angry at them, but because we don’t want to embarrass them to feel any more remorse than they are already feeling.”

Many online expressed gratitude that the person was remorseful and returned the flags.

The incident took place as protests following a death of George Floyd have light emitting diode to statues and symbols, from Confederates to former U.S. presidents and abolitionists, being torn down or desecrated in cities across the nation.