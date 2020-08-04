Alabama testing suggests Chinese seeds harmless | Alabama

Laboratory testing suggests seeds sent from China to individuals throughout the United States are harmless, according to Alabama’s leading farming authorities.

People in approximately half of the states have actually been reporting getting bundles with the seeds over the previous week approximately. Alabama got on the problem quickly, turning into one of the very first states to perform laboratory testing.

Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Stan Pate informed press reporters at a press conference Monday that 385 citizens reported getting the mailings. He stated authorities got and evaluated 252 samples. About half turned out to be flower seeds; 41 percent were veggies like tomatoes; and 9 percent were herbs.

“We found no noxious compounds, no dangerous compounds that we believe would be,” he stated. “But I want to be clear, though, that could be the case if somebody didn’t have our best intentions at heart. They might, would send out the first seed that weren’t treated with anything and then have a sense of security come about, and then later send some stuff out that could be harmful.”

Pate stated citizens in Baldwin County reported the most bundles, followed by Jefferson County and MobileCounty Some 21 percent of the …