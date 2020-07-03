Alabama Students Throwing ‘COVID Parties’ With Cash Rewards: ‘Whoever Gets COVID First Gets The Pot’

This in fact is unbelievably short-sighted…

According to a city councilwoman in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, students in her town have now been throwing “COVID parties” — large gatherings without any social distancing and cash rewards directed at the first person from the party who gets the coronavirus. Yes, really.

The southern college town has seen an uptick in teenagers getting clinically determined to have the disease, therefore state health officials went along to investigate this kind of notable cluster among otherwise young, seemingly healthy people. What they discovered was horrifying: the teens were apparently purposely contracting the illness at parties designed to spread it, with ‘winners’ getting money for his or her efforts should they were diagnosed first on the list of party-goers.

Councilor Sonya McKinstry spoke to ABC News in regards to the insane idea, saying:

“They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense. They’re intentionally doing it. We’re trying to break up any parties that we know of. It makes me furious, Furious to the fact that something that is so serious and deadly is being taken for granted. Not only is it irresponsible, but you could contract the virus and take it home to your parents or grandparents.”

Well said!!!

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the existence of the parties, too, speaking to the City Council in a gathering earlier this week. According to the local NBC News affiliate WTVM 13, the fire chief told the city’s council members:

“We thought that was kind of a rumor at first. We did some research. Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information.”

Wow…

Officials report that there were “several of these parties” confirmed in the Tuscaloosa area over the last couple of weeks. State health department investigators are even apparently assuming there have been more of these than they can even confirm, based on these same news reports. So, that is like a widespread thing, then?! Holy s**t…

For what it’s worth: news reports observe that violating Alabama’s “Safer at Home Order” is really a misdemeanor, with fines as much as $500 for every violation. Suspected coronavirus sufferers must stay home and quarantine within their place of residence for a period of time of 14 days. If only these kids would listen! It’s really perhaps not that hard!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What a sad, sick, twisted, and terrible situation here, isn’t it?! Such an absurd thing. Sound OFF along with your comments down in the section (below)! Ugh!!!