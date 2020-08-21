Alabama Power offers payment plans to customers affected by COVID-19 | Local News

Since the state of emergency situation was stated in March, Alabama Power stated it has actually not detached or charged late charges to customers affected by COVID-19 and will extend the detach suspensionto Sept 28 when basic service operations resume.

Alabama Power plans to supply extra relief to customers negatively affected by COVID-19, with the normal consumer set to get a $25 credit on October expenses due to lower fuel costs. The business keeps in mind that credits will depend upon energy usage and might differ.

Alabama Power likewise offers a number of programs developed to aid low-income, senior or handicapped customers with energy expenses:

>> Project SHARE: A program in collaboration with the Salvation Army, Project SHARE assists pay energy expenses of low-income Alabamians who are age 60 or older and/or handicapped. Customers who desire to demand energy help can use at their local Salvation Army workplace or by calling 205-328-2420. Customers who desire to aid others can contribute by inspecting the Project SHARE box on their expense.