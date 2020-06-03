Alabama police officer, 50, fatally shot during standoff with gunman at motel: report

The circumstances main as much as the taking pictures weren’t instantly clear.

Moody police Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, was pronounced lifeless after being taken to a hospital.

Williams was a 23-year legislation enforcement veteran and had been with the division for 3 years, FOX 6 reported.

“He was awesome. He was a good man. A good person; funny to be around,” Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt mentioned, in keeping with the Trussville Tribune. “All I can ask is for everyone to be in prayer for the Williams family and the Moody Police Department.”

No different particulars have been instantly obtainable.