Alabama mall shooting kills boy, 8, wounds 3 others

The boy who died was Royta Giles, a Jonesboro Elementary School student on his way to the 3rd grade.

“Principal Dr. Anjell Edwards and staff describe him as a smart child, who was a jewel, with big dreams of someday entering the music industry,” the school district, Bessemer City Schools, said on Facebook.

“He was bright, articulate, and very convincing. We even tried to convince him to become a lawyer,” says Van James, former assistant principal.

The names of the injured victims weren’t divulged. The age of the young girl wasn’t released. The other victims were a grownup male and an adult female, police said.

“This is certainly a tragic situation, when you have a innocent child who gets caught in the middle of an altercation between others,” Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said, based on Fox 6 Birmingham.

A woman who was a witness told the station the shooter was a guy and could be heard saying “clear this out” as he was firing the gun.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting and did not reopen for the rest of the day, according to reports.

It was likely to open again Saturday.

Riverchase Galleria was the scene of a shooting in 2018 where a teen was shot and wounded. An officer responding to the shooting fatally shot another armed man, Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., who had been initially considered to be the shooter.

Bradford’s killing prompted demonstrations by protesters who say he was shot because he was black, in line with the Associated Press.