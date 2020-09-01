Alabama football players and students march for equality

A march for equality Monday arranged by University of Alabama football players ended at the area on school where then-Gov George Wallace stood to obstruct Black students from going into in 1963.

“We walked to this little house door intentionally, because while much has changed in the last 57 years, too many things have not,” Alabama running back Najee Harris informed the crowd, using a “Defend Black Lives” Tee Shirts.

Droves of youths marched, bearing “Black Lives Matter” banners and indications.

The occasion comes in the middle of the civil unrest that’s rocked the nation because George Floyd’s death throughout an arrest in Minnesota in May, with demonstrations versus racial oppression happening daily in locations like Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by authorities.