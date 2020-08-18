Alabama football gameday changes announced, 20% seating capacity for 2020 season

Several changes will be made to the University of Alabama gameday experience to adhere to health guidelines and to keep people safe during the pandemic. Below is a list of what is new for the 2020 Crimson Tide football season.CapacityIn compliance with CDC and state public health guidance, seating in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2020 Alabama football season will be social-distanced resulting in approximately 20% seating capacity.Mobile TicketingIn response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Athletics TIDE PRIDE/Ticket Office announced mobile-only ticketing and parking, enabling contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 football season. The shift to mobile-only ticketing provides a safer environment for fans, as well as guards against the production of fraudulent tickets. Ticket purchasers will receive their tickets via email, allowing for download to Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay Wallet (Android). Just prior to reaching the gates, fans will simply open their digital wallet, select their game tickets, and hold their smartphone near the scanner.Also note, Print-at-Home tickets (PDF copies) will no longer be available as we focus on contactless entry into the stadium. Likewise, mobile tickets are only valid when presented on a smartphone. Printed copies of QR codes will not be accepted. In the event that you do not have a smartphone, please contact the Alabama Athletics TIDE PRIDE/Ticket Office in advance of game day for options.Should fans…

