Alabama coronavirus parties offer payouts for those who get infected, official says

“We thought that was kind of a rumors at first. We did some research, not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it, but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” she mentioned.
During a presentation to the City Council this week, Fire Chief Randy Smith additionally mentioned younger individuals within the metropolis are throwing parties with a payout in the event that they catch coronavirus, McKinstry mentioned.
The first particular person confirmed by a physician to have coronavirus after the publicity wins the cash made off the ticket gross sales, she mentioned. Over the previous few weeks, there have been a number of parties within the metropolis and surrounding areas, and possibly extra that officers do not find out about, she added.
“It makes me furious,” McKinstry mentioned. “Furious to the fact that something that is so serious and deadly is being taken for granted. Not only is it irresponsible, but you could contract the virus and take it home to your parents or grandparents.”
The metropolis is engaged on getting the phrase out and breaking apart such parties. It additionally handed a masks ordinance this week that goes into impact Monday.
“This just isn’t political. This is a public well being subject. People are dying and there’s no remedy. We must do no matter we are able to to save lots of as many lives as attainable, McKinstry mentioned.