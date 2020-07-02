Alabama coronavirus parties offer payouts for those who get infected, official says

“We thought that was kind of a rumors at first. We did some research, not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it, but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” she mentioned.

During a presentation to the City Council this week, Fire Chief Randy Smith additionally mentioned younger individuals within the metropolis are throwing parties with a payout in the event that they catch coronavirus, McKinstry mentioned.

The first particular person confirmed by a physician to have coronavirus after the publicity wins the cash made off the ticket gross sales, she mentioned. Over the previous few weeks, there have been a number of parties within the metropolis and surrounding areas, and possibly extra that officers do not find out about, she added.