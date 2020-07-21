Alabama Chick-fil-A offered free sandwiches in exchange for coins

The promotion was advertised by the Chick-fil-A in Huntsville, Ala., on Facebook. The post showed a flyer that said, “Help prevent Chick-fil-A from going cashless. For every $10 in rolled coins you exchange with us, you’ll receive a free Chick-fil-A original sandwich!”

The post has since been updated, stating the restaurant now has enough coins and thanking all of the fans who participated.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation is facing a coin shortage, Fox 23 reports, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before lawmakers that banks are facing a shortage of coins. He said the lockdowns stopped the flow of coins through the economy.

He also said that as states begin to reopen, physical money should start circulating again, which should help with the coin shortage.

This isn’t the only shortage that Americans are dealing with due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News previously reported that aluminum can makers have seen a significant increase in demand over the past several months and are struggling to keep up. This has reportedly caused shortages of popular soda brands in some areas.

According to reports, the majority of bottled drinks are served at restaurants and other events. When the lockdown orders were first implemented and these businesses shut down, Americans began stocking up on their favorite drinks at grocery stores.

Consumers reportedly favored canned drinks over bottled versions since they are easier to stack and store.