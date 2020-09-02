Alabama band director walking state to state to raise awareness of funding cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic | School Authority

PILOT GROVE, MO (KCTV) – A trip implies something various when you’re taking a trip like PJ Howard.

“Once I get started, I like to keep going. I have a schedule to keep,” Alabama band director PJ Howard stated.

Howard has actually been walking for days and days, over 700 miles up until now live streaming his journey, even the T.V. interviews.

“I’m glad we have reception out here,” Howard stated.

Howard’s walk through the Show Me State is his very first time taking a trip on Interstate 70.

“It’s like a beautiful painting,” Howard stated.

He even brought a sousaphone, though it’s riding in his good friend’s camper, he’s doing this to raise awareness of the battles high school bands throughout the nation face in light of funding cuts.

“Zip codes like mine don’t get equal funding,” Howard stated.

He’s walking to the BAC Music Factory in downtown Kansas City.

“A lot of life lessons are learned in band,” Dr Charles Pridgeon with RMI music stated.

Dr Pridgeon deals with the factory to lease and repair work school instruments. Lately they have actually been utilizing UV disinfection innovation to keep trainees playing throughout the pandemic.

“That was one of the primary objectives of this, to assistance supply a method for music …