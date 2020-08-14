‘Alaba wants to make the match interesting!’ – Bayern defender slated for comedy own goal against Barcelona

The Austrian defender utilized his weaker best foot to try a clearance, and the result was an equaliser for Barca

Friday’s Champions League face-off in between Bayern Munich and Barcelona began with a bang, as both groups scored within the initially 7 minutes.

After Thomas Muller opened the scoring 4 minutes in, Barcelona discovered an equaliser 3 minutes later on from a not likely source:Bayern defender David Alaba

The Austrian, generally so trustworthy, might just swipe at a cross from Jordi Alba, sending out the ball looping over Manuel Neuer to level the quarter- last at 1- 1.

The left- footed Alaba utilized his best foot in his attempted clearance, partly discussing its unintentional result as the favoured German side were pegged back.

Alaba is normally a reputable entertainer for the Bundesliga champs, who are “cautiously optimistic” they will be able to tie the defender down to a brand-new agreement.

Just 14 minutes after Alaba’s own goal, Bayern returned in front after Ivan Perisic struck to provide his side the lead once again. And in the 27th minute the lead was functioned as Serge Gnabry struck for Bayern, prior to Muller scored once again to make it 4- 1 in the 31st minute.

After a lightning- quick start to the match, there was a lot of response to Alaba’s own goal