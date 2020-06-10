Al Sharpton Says Goal of Floyd Eulogy Was Explaining Black People’s Pain to America



Rev. Al Sharpton says his eulogy for George Floyd was intended to underscore the enduring black families have endured for centuries … and to demand those responsible finally be held accountable.

The civil rights activist joined “TMZ Live” Wednesday to expand on the powerful message that he delivered Tuesday in Houston. Al says he wanted to remind everybody that George’s killing isn’t an isolated incident … and that is the root of the protests and the growing movement for justice and equality.



Sharpton says with family members for Eric Garner and Ahmaud Arbery in attendance … it absolutely was appropriate to discuss, not merely their pain, but the fact they’ve yet to get justice.

The Rev. told us it’s way past time to stop ignoring this and change what the law states enforcement system that continues to allow it to happen. He suggested one fix that may greatly assist in the prosecution of bad cops.

He acknowledged it won’t be easy to change — but Sharpton believes George’s death could be the tipping point America needs to make it work well. As that he put it, slavery and Jim Crow went on for a long period too.