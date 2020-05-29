Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson call for murder charges against Minneapolis police officers

Sharpton, Jackson and critics declare Floyd died on account of extreme drive by the police, for which the officers ought to face authorized penalties.

WHAT CHARGES COULD MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS FACE FOR GEORGE FLOYD DEATH?

“In order to get an arrest, all you need is probable cause,” Sharpton mentioned close to the spot the place police apprehended Floyd on Monday, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

“Then a grand jury decides if there is an indictment,” he added. “You don’t need anything more than you have now to arrest those folks. … You have a deceased person. … You have a tape showing how he [became] deceased. … They should tell those four police what they tell all the people in the ‘hood: ‘Tell it to the judge.’”

“They ought to inform these 4 police what they inform all of the folks within the ‘hood: ‘Tell it to the judge.’” — The Rev. Al Sharpton

Sharpton was accompanied by Gwen Carr, mom of Eric Garner, a Staten Island, N.Y. man who died in July 2014 after being held in a chokehold by a New York City police officer who was fired however not indicted within the case.

In a separate look in Minneapolis, the Rev. Jesse Jackson known as for protesters to maintain up their demonstrations in Minneapolis and different cities on behalf of Floyd.

GEORGE FLOYD UNREST IN MINNESOTA: FEDS, LAW ENFORCEMENT CALL FOR CALM, TIME TO INVESTIGATE AMID RIOTS

“The protests must continue, but around the country,” Jackson, 78, mentioned, according to USA Today. “Protest until something happens.”

Jackson asserted that the police officers had been receiving completely different remedy than a black particular person would obtain for the identical alleged offense.

“If Floyd had done this to a white person, he would be in jail today with bond too high to reach,” he mentioned.

“If Floyd had done this to a white person, he would be in jail today with bond too high to reach.” — The Rev. Jesse Jackson

He argued that justice has ceaselessly been elusive in instances the place black folks have died below questionable circumstances.

“Person shot 41 times in New York, they walk free,” Jackson mentioned. “It’s Trayvon Martin, they walk free. Ferguson, Missouri, they walk free. It comes after a long trend of abuse, people get tired of it, and they’re fighting back here.”

The Minneapolis Police Department has recognized the 4 fired officers as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Chauvin was recognized because the officer proven along with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey requested Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file prison charges against Chauvin however that hadn’t occurred as of early Friday.

“I’ve wrestled, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, with one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey mentioned Wednesday, according to FOX 9 of Minneapolis. “If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. I cannot come up with a good answer to that question.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, Freeman mentioned the 4 officers weren’t cooperating with the state’s investigation into Floyd’s demise, and had been invoking their Fifth Amendment proper against self-incrimination, FOX 9 reported.

Meanwhile, President Trump requested a federal investigation into the case.

“I feel very, very badly,” Trump mentioned concerning the video of the moments earlier than George Floyd’s demise. “That’s a very shocking sight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.