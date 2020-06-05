Al Sharpton accuses Trump of using Bible as a prop during George Floyd eulogy – video | US news

The Rev Al Sharpton gave a eulogy at a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, the place he hit out at Donald Trump for posing with a Bible in entrance of a St John’s church in Washington DC. ‘We cannot use Bibles as a prop’, Sharpton stated. ‘For those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop.’ The US president sparked outrage from spiritual leaders, prime Democrats in Congress and others when he visited the church throughout from the White House and posed holding a Bible after legislation enforcement officers cleared protesters using teargas