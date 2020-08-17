Al-Qaeda crucifies Yemen doctor accused of ‘spying’ – Middle East Monitor

Al-Qaeda operating in Yemen have executed and crucified a doctor in the Al-Sawma’ah district of the country’s central province of Al-Bayda, local sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, gunmen belonging to the terrorist group executed Dr Mutahar Al-Yousfi over allegations that he was spying on them on behalf of the Houthi-led government based in the capital Sanaa. Al-Yousfi, who has been identified as a dentist from the Taiz province, had served his community for 12 years was then crucified and put on public display outside of his health centre, footage of which has circulated on social media, showing local children looking on at the body.

Both Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and Daesh have been active in Al-Baydah for some years, but Houthi and allied forces in the military have been steadily making progress and have taken control over the Yakla area. Over the past few days, the Yemen Press Agency has reported that the Houthi forces have inflicted heavy casualties on Al-Qaeda fighters, including prominent leaders from various nationalities.

Yesterday a number of Daesh operatives surrendered to the Houthi forces in Al-Baydah, while today it was reported that operations are on-going in purging the province of the Daesh militants.

Yesterday however, a group calling itself