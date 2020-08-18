AL Injury Notes: Yordan, White Sox, Donaldson, A’s

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez ran out their lineup for the 2nd straight day on Monday on account of ideal knee discomfort, and it does not appear as if a go back to a routine function impends. While Alvarez’s MRI on Monday returned unfavorable, he might just be a pinch player for the club in the near term, Alyson Footer of MLB.com composes. Alvarez’s absence of accessibility (he didn’t launching up untilAug 14 due to the fact that of coronavirus-related issues) has actually been a huge blow to a Houston group that has actually likewise handled a number of other considerable health issues in the early going. The club lost yet another standout Saturday when it positioned outfielder Michael Brantley on the IL with an ideal quad injury.

General supervisor Rick Hahn released updates Monday on a set of hurt White Sox, 2nd baseman Nick Madrigal and left-hander Aaron Bummer (Twitter links by means of James Fegan of The Athletic). The news on Madrigal is motivating, as Hahn stated the novice has actually resumed “virtually all baseball activities” and stays on track to return by the end of this month after separating his shoulderAug 5. On the other hand, there’s no schedule for Bummer, who went to the IL onAug 8 with a left biceps pressure. The groundball-heavy Bummer was off to a fantastic start prior to then …