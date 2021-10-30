Al Harrington’s vow to make Viola a ‘household name’ in a booming cannabis industry
Al Harrington’s vow to make Viola a ‘household name’ in a booming cannabis industry

NBA Legend & Viola Co-Founder Al Harrington joins A Time For Change to discuss breaking ground in the booming cannabis industry, the benefits of marijuana, and empowering the Black community to gain ownership in the marijuana business.

