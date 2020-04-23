Al Gore endorses Biden for president

On Wednesday, former Veep, Al Gore endorsed Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Gore expressed his concerns about Trump’s environmental policies and said, “We need policy changes, and that means we need to change some of the policymakers, particularly the one in the White House.”

Following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ exit from the presidential race, Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), showed his support and endorsed Biden on Wednesday too. Voices have arisen from Sen. Sanders’ camp calling on Biden to take bolder actions on the climate change front.

Source