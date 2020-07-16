Al Franken: How Biden wins (Opinion)

And today, Donald Trump appears to be losing badly
to Donald Trump.
Given Trump’s inability to admit and learn from mistakes, there is the actual possibility he will continue steadily to crash and burn completely to November 3. But Biden and Democrats can not count on that. Instead, they have to offer the American people a genuine rationale for voting in the fall for three reasons.
The first, of course, is that a Trump victory would have been a disaster for everything Democrats hold dear. Here’s a quick list — democracy, economic justice, social justice and justice. That leaves out a whole bunch — for instance, providing health care for several Americans and global warming. Stuff that way.
Secondly, between now and November, Trump and the Republicans will do every thing they can to cheat. That means using every tool possible to suppress votes
, including a full court press to prevent vote-by-mail,
even if we are still deep in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Third, if Trump loses a close election, he may well refuse to leave
.
Biden needs to win by way of a lot. And to do that and carry Democrats to a big part in the Senate, he’s to offer Americans a vision of what America may be. Recent polls show that
pride in the US are at it’s lowest in not quite 20 years, with Republicans showing the steepest decline. Americans have, ironically, lost the sense that America is great. That we are exemplary. That we have been still the world’s indispensable nation.
It’s not that Americans do not want us to be that. But just searching, most Americans might believe we’re no further up to it. Especially today.
The pandemic has laid bare weaknesses that already existed. A dysfunctional and corrupt federal government. A hopelessly divided political class, unable to address problems that we used to tackle — like our crumbling infrastructure
(or, more instantly, providing personal protective equipment to our frontline health care workers). An economy in which most workers deemed essential are paid barely enough
to get by. Racial disparities in income, wealth and health care. And in criminal justice.
Internationally, we have ceded
our leadership, made alliances with brutal dictators, and alienated allies
. The Kurds lost 11,000 men and women fighting ISIS on our behalf in Syria, only to be abandoned
by Trump — a move he justified
by pointing out that the Kurds had not been at Normandy. Well, you know who was simply at Normandy? Our big NATO ally, Germany! Hell, if it weren’t for the Germans, there could have been no D-Day!
Last month, Trump whiffed on the
ultimate softball question when Sean Hannity asked him what that he hoped to perform in an additional term. Actually, he did not whiff. He took a third strike lobbed waist high within the heart of the plate. He had nothing. Nothing. Zero goals for an additional term.
Joe Biden has to remind Americans what leadership is supposed to check like. Worldwide, we need to engage our allies if we have been to challenge China’s emergence as the world’s preeminent economic and political superpower.
Domestically, we ought to restore Americans’ confidence inside our ability to solve problems and make progress. Most Americans want to build
on Obamacare, perhaps not abandon it. We want our government agencies run by competent professionals, perhaps not crooked cronies. We want a system of taxation that rewards work, not capital and that raises enough revenue to generally meet the needs of American families. We wish to meaningfully address systemic racism. We want an educational system that works for each and every American son or daughter and every adult who would like to further herself in a 21stcentury economy. We want roads and bridges and trains which at least resemble those in other developed countries.
We want a president who can not merely answer Sean Hannity’s softball question, but additionally inspire us with his answer. We are America. Not so long ago that meant something. We are capable of restoring our devote the world and of being a nation that remembers that, as Paul Wellstone put it, “We all do better when we all do better.”
Joe Biden isn’t Franklin Roosevelt. But he could be Joe Biden, a necessarily decent man who could begin healing some of the divisions that this President has deliberately exploited and deepened.
He is just a man of deep empathy who would inherit a wounded nation from the man incompetent at caring about anyone besides himself.
But, first, he’s to win. Which means he has to bring it.
