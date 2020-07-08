Al Aasy takes Trophy test | Racing News

The hugely exciting Al Aasy tests the water at Pattern level for initially in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Trained by William Haggas, the son of Sea The Stars made a promising debut each time a close-up third on his Rowley Mile debut last October, but could finish only fifth behind subsequent French Derby hero Mishriff on his return to action in last month’s Newmarket Stakes.

However, that he could not have already been more impressive when stepped up to a mile and a half three weeks ago – justifying odds-on favouritism with a 10-length demolition job to earn him a step up in class.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: “He won what was probably a fairly ordinary race in very good style a few weeks ago. This is really a big intensify, but offering to see if he is up to this type of level or not.

“Richard Hills (ex-jockey) has ridden the horse a great deal and has always had a higher opinion of him. We had high hopes after his one run a year ago, but then that he disappointed on his comeback.

“He was very good at Newmarket last time, so we’ll see where he fits in on Thursday.”

Al Aasy is set to manage seven rivals in a one-mile-five-furlong Group Three that is widely thought to be one of the season’s key trials for the St Leger at Doncaster in September.

Charlie Appleby’s Al Dabaran holds strong claims too, judged on his third place behind subsequent Irish Derby winner Santiago in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Appleby said: “He has come out of Ascot really well. He has showed us signs that he has stepped forward from that run and he looks a very live contender. The forecast conditions will suit him – he has no stamina doubts, and I am looking forward to running him.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Dawn Rising is definitely an interesting challenger from Ireland – turning out 10 days following a 12-length verdict at Limerick.

Following a superb haul of six winners at the Royal meeting, it may be another wedding day for Sheikh Hamdan and his retained jockey Jim Crowley, with the pair also teaming up in the two Group Twos – the Tattersalls July Stakes and the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes.

The Mark Johnston-trained Qaader is really a major contender for the July Stakes, having filled the runner-up spot behind 150-1 shot Nando Parrado in the Coventry Stakes just eight days following a winning debut at Newbury.

Gold said: “He ran well at Ascot. We clearly ran him back pretty quick – which isn’t our usual way – but simply because of the funny year we’re in, we did not really have any option.

“I’ve spoken to Mark and Charlie (Johnston), plus they seem happy with the horse.

“This is the next step and another tough race, but he deserves to be there.”

Qaader’s big threats appear to be the Queen’s Windsor Castle hero Tactical and O’Brien’s impressive Tipperary winner Swiss Ace.

In the Princess of Wales’s Stakes, Sheikh Hamdan’s unmistakable blue and white silks are carried by the Gosden-trained mare Enbihaar.

The daughter of Redoute’s Choice won four of her six starts in 2019 – scoring 3 x at Group Two level, in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock, the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood and the Park Hill at Doncaster.

She came up only a little short when stepped as much as Group One level for the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp in October – and contains been kept in training as a result, in the hope of breaking her top-level duck as a five-year-old.

Gold said: “It’s very exciting to see her right back. She’s been striding out well in the home – and rather like Enable, her enthusiasm and everything is apparently very much intact. She has this lovely, extravagant stride and is apparently working nicely.

“The ultimate shoot for her this season is to try to win a Group One, but this looks a great place to start.

“We were thinking about running her in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock a week ago, but she’s such a beautiful mover and we just felt the floor would be too soft on her up there, so we decided to run here as an alternative.

“I’m sure John wouldn’t be running her if he didn’t think she was ready.”

Enbihaar is one of three mares in contention, along side Ralph Beckett’s Antonia De Vega and Dame Malliot from Ed Vaughan’s yard.

Last year’s winner Communique defends his crown for Johnston, while Appleby saddles the high-class Old Persian.