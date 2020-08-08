AKUSTIK 15-Inch 2-Way 1200W Powered PA Speaker, LED Light Effects, Portable DJ Loudspeaker with Carry Handles, Remote Control for Easily Operate, Speaker Out, Built-in Bluetooth, USB, SD, FM, RCA, AUX



♪MULTI-FUNCTIONAL PA SYSTEM SPEAKER: This portable speaker has good compatibility with integrated USB and SD card reader which are great options for playing back your music. The speaker is support for microphone, AUX, 1/4” line in, and RCA. Built-in FM Radio provides the possibility for you to continuously listen to your favorite radio channels. The speaker out function makes this speaker easily to connecting with other speakers to provide a better performance.

♪ EYE-CATCHING LED LIGHT EFFECTS: Design for both indoors and outdoors use, this PA speaker has colorful LED lights effects which can change colors with the beat of music to light up and shake the party. With different operate, this speaker can change lights color into single beautiful color like green, purple, orange or change into mix kaleidoscopic patterns effect. The LED lights also have an individual button for turn on and off according to different needs.

♪ EASY TO USE AND CONTROL: This speaker allows user to experience professional quality sound output. Coming with a remote, you can easily control the speaker to change songs, adjust the volume, change the input modes, and so on. There are knobs on the control panel for you to adjust the bass(woofer), trebel(tweeter), mic and speaker volume to select the music play settings depends on you favor.

♪HANDLES FOR EASY TRANSPORT: With carrying handles on this DJ speaker, it is easy to move and transport. This speaker is suitable to equip with 35mm PA speaker stand to meet different scene changes. With the 1200W peak power and ex cellent sound quality, this 2-way speaker is multi-function for use in parties, BBQs, weddings, public speech, karaoke, pub and etc. The vibrant LED lights will keep your crowd entertained all night long.