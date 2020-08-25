Akon Joins Brock Pierce’s Presidential Campaign as Chief Strategist

Singer and business owner Akon will be backing crypto investor and independent prospect for U.S. President Brock Pierce– and likewise joining his 2020 campaign group.

According to online news outlet Cheddar, J.D. Durkin reported onAug 24 that Akon will be serving as the chief strategist for Pierce’s campaign this election year. Pierce apparently mentioned the vocalist’s achievements in Africa and experience as a business owner and artist as a few of the factors for the addition to his campaign.

“I’ve always known Brock Pierce to be a standup guy,” Akon said. “He’s a real people’s person and he doesn’t operate between party lines. We share the same dream of pushing America forward for everyone without showing favoritism to one particular base.”

In an interview with Cointelegraph recently, Pierce exposed that a person of his primary campaign techniques for 2020 was to draw away electoral votes from Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

This effort is the only possible method for Pierce to win the presidency, as he revealed his campaign in early July, after the filing due date for independents had actually passed in Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina andTexas If neither Trump nor Biden win 270 or more of the electoral votes, then the U.S. House of Representatives would get the last vote of the leading 3 presidential prospects– which might consist of Pierce.

The addition of Akon to Pierce’s campaign might lead to much more media direct exposure and aid put a spotlight on cryptocurrency as an election problem. Akon is presently dealing with a group to develop Akon City, a 2,000-acre crypto job in Senegal ‘powered by’ Akoin, an energy token targeted at the African market.

