Akon joins Brock Pierce’s presidential campaign as chief strategist By Cointelegraph

Akon joins Brock Pierce’s presidential campaign as chief strategist
Singer and business owner Akon will be backing crypto investor and independent prospect for U.S. President Brock Pierce– and likewise joining his 2020 campaign group.
According to online news outlet Cheddar, J.D. Durkin reported onAug 24 that Akon will be serving as the chief strategist for Pierce’s campaign this election year. Pierce apparently pointed out the vocalist’s achievements in Africa and experience as a business person and artist as a few of the factors for the addition to his campaign.
